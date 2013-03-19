Topics

Create your own animated CSS creature!

By Web design  

CSS Creatures are generated from 100% all-natural HTML5 and freshly-squeezed CSS3. Make your own today!

css creatures

What will your CSS creature look like?

We all know that working in the design industry can sometimes become monotonous. So, take some time out from your busy schedule and have some creative fun with this cute little CSS project from Pittsburgh-based web designer and developer Bennett Feely.

CSS Creatures allows the user to design, create and animate their very own web-based friend. Like the sound of that? All you have to do is send a tweet to @CSSCreatures with your preferred colour, personality and features. Your CSS creature then appears on the site in under 25 seconds!

So, what will you go with? A cheeky chappy with a big toothy grin or a grumpy guy with an unforgiving frown? Let us know your CSS creature choices in the comments box below!

css creatures

css creatures

css creatures

css creatures

css creatures

Visit CSS Creatures to make your very own critter!

Like this? Read these!

Let us know if you make a CSS Creature in the comments box below!

See more Web design articles

Related articles