The best Silhouette Portrait 3 prices in October 2022

We're here to bring you the best Silhouette Portrait 3 prices available right now, wherever you are based in the world. The Silhouette Portrait 3 is the third iteration of Silhouette's beginner-level home cutting machine and, much like its competitor the Cricut Explore 3, is ideal for entry-level small card, sticker and scrapbooking projects.

In the Silhouette family, the Portrait 3 sits just below the Silhouette Cameo 4, and above the Silhouette Mint. It connects via Bluetooth straight out of the box, and is incredibly easy to use. You simply create (or tweak) designs using the Silhouette Studio software, and then feed the machine with the material you want to use. Easy!

And because it's a beginner-level cutting machine, in a highly competitive field, there are some decent Silhouette Portrait 3 prices to be found, often bringing the retail price of $199.99 down by up to $30. Scroll down to find the current lowest Silhouette Portrait 3 prices available right now.

To give you a better idea of the competition, be sure to check out our page on Cricut vs Silhouette (though that is specifically on the Cricut Maker 3 and the Silhouette Cameo 4). And if you want more features and versatility to your cutting machine, we've put together the best Silhouette Cameo 4 prices in one place too. If you want to find out more about the whole family tree, here's the best Silhouette machines.

The best Silhouette Portrait 3 prices

Silhouette Portrait 3 The best Silhouette Portrait 3 prices around. Cutting Area: 30.5cm x 61cm with cutting matt | Maximum Cutting Force: 210 gf | Media Types: Vinyl, heat transfer material, card, photo paper, copy paper, rhinestone template material, fabric | Weight: 4.05kg £279 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Cheaper than competition Great design Works on lots of materials Meant for basic craft projects

The Silhouette Portrait 3 is a great home cutting machine aimed at the beginner. So if you're new to crafting at home, and have a tight budget, this is a great option, and these links will show you the lowest Silhouette Portrait 3 prices available right now.

The biggest difference between the Portrait 3 and Cameo 4 is the size of the cutting area. The Cameo is 12-inches, and the Portrait is 8-inches (by as long as you want). The Portrait 3 is Bluetooth-enabled, and there's some great software that is really easy to use and comes with lots of design templates.

Price-wise, the Portrait 3 went on sale in 2020 and cost $199.99, and we've seen it as low as $149.99 over last year's Black Friday event. That's coming next month (November 2022), so be sure and keep an eye out on this page that will be reporting on the best Silhouette Portrait 3 prices.

