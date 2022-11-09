The best xTool D1 prices in November 2022

The lowest xTool D1 prices are easy to find – just scroll down this page and check out what prices are being pulled in, no matter where you're based in the world. If there's a decent xTool D1 price to be found, our handy deals widget below will display it, as soon as it goes live.

But why the xTool D1? Well, the D1 is xTool's entry-level laser printing craft machine. It offers either a 5 or 10 watt laser, which means it's slower than the other xTool cutters (including the step up, the xTool D1 Pro), but that's also reflected in the price. The xTool D1 price at retail is $649/£599, and that's considerably lower than the xTool D1 Pro, and the more upend xTool M1 (for the best xTool M1 prices, head to our dedicated page).

But you shouldn't be paying retail price! The xTool D1 came out in 2021, and we've seen decent discounts on the first xTool machine since then. Right now, the best xTool D1 price we've seen is $479 and £549 in the US and UK. Now, we haven't seen that US record low price bettered (or even equaled) recently, but with Black Friday in the way, you never know!

For more interesting cutting and laser machine ideas, why not have a look at our pages dedicated to the best Cricut Maker 3 bundle deals, or Cricut Explore 3 bundle deals.

The best xTool D1 prices available

(Image credit: xTool)

xTool D1 This is a great engraving machine for hobbyists. Machine dimensions: 26 x 9.4 x 8 inches | Laser: 5 and 10 watt models | Weight: 6.5 kg | Work area: 17 x 15.4 inches | Materials: Wood, metal, glass and fabrics £549 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Super accuracy Works with rotary accessory Low power laser can be slow

This is a great laser cutter for people starting out in their crafting life. The laser power is a little lower than other xTool machines, so it's a little slower, but that also makes it the cheapest xTool machine by far. Plus, who's in a rush when they're crating?!

The xTool D1 shouldn't be confused with the xTool D1 Pro. The Pro has a slightly more accurate laser size (0.08 x 0.06 mm) compared to the D1 (0.08 x 0.1 mm). There is also an option to go for a 20 watt laser, whereas the D1 only comes with a 5 or 10 watt laser. However, we still think the D1 is the best starter machine, as there is an option to upgrade to a 20 watt laser (though that'll be at an additional cost).

We must stress that the D1 is an open laser cutter, so you could inhale the smoke that come out as it's doing its thing. Anti-UV goggles are also a good idea... or you could just not stare at the bright light. Your call.

Read more: