Get a Samsung Galaxy S23 for free this Cyber Monday

We're big fans of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 ultra here at Creative Bloq, and we're happy to see that Cyber Monday has brought us some of the best deals we've seen on the phone to date. T-Mobile is offering an S23 for free when you sign up to a new line or trade in an eligible device.

And if you prefer the S23 Ultra for its larger display, the stylus and the stunning camera array, you can put the saving towards that, or go to Samsung directly to get an unlocked Ultra for just $299 with a trade in. Finally, if you don't want a new plan and don't have a phone to trade in, Amazon has the S23 Ultra unlocked for $1,119 $800 – a saving of $300.

Some of our writers prefer iPhones, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra retains its spot at the top of our pick of the best camera phones at Creative Bloq. When we reviewed the S23 Ultra, we found it to be fast and responsive, with great battery life. And of course, there are the excellent cameras. The downside is that it's pretty expensive, but these deals help with that. Here are the details (if you do prefer Apple, see our pick of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals).

The three best Samsung Galaxy S23 Cyber Monday deals

Samsung Galaxy S23: $799 free at T-Mobile

(or save $800 on S23 Ultra): You can get a free Samsung Galaxy S23 by trading in a qualifying phone and signing up to a Go5G Plus plan. If you're an existing customer, you don't need to trade in. You can add a line on a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans for a free phone. If you want prefer the S23 Ultra or plus, you can also apply the $800 credit to one of those instead.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (unlocked): $1,119.99 $299.99 at Samsung

Save $800: With a qualifying trade-in, the total saving on Samsung's high-end flagship phone when bought through the Shop Samsung app is an incredible $800: just $299 with the max trade-in available.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (unlocked): $1,119.99 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $300: If all of the above sounds like too much faff, or you don't have a phone to trade in and don't want to sign up to a new plan, the easiest way to get a solid discount on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is at Amazon. The cheapest price at Amazon until now was $950 for a few days back in August.

Not in the US? In the UK, Samsung is offering £250 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the code S23ULTRA250. See the best Samsung S23 and S23 Ultra prices in your region below. And for more Samsung bargains, we've seen a massive Cyber Monday deal on Samsung's newest and fastest external SSD.