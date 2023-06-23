This early Prime Day AirPods Pro deal may not be beat

What's better than quality headphones? Inconspicuous ones. Nobody likes listening to music at the gym with big heavy headphones adding to the heat, so give your ears a break and take advantage of this great deal we've found on Apple AirPods Pro. For the cheapest price they've ever been, Amazon has the second-generation AirPods Pro listed at just $199.99 down from $249.

This record-low price is a steal for the AirPods Pro 2nd-Gen and even cheaper than Best Buy! Granted, Walmart is offering them for 99 cents cheaper than Amazon, but a stress-free next-day delivery option provided by Amazon pays for itself. Directly from Apple, the AirPods Pro 2nd-Gen model will set you back an extra $50, so it's a no-brainer to opt for this great deal while stocks last. See our review of the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen if you need further persuasion to leap at this deal.

Sure, there are much cheaper wireless headphones on the market. But why compromise on quality when listening to your favourite podcast or having a blissful moment of escapism on the train after a long day in the office? Not only that, the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) is equipped with noise canceling features to really block out the world around you, as well as personalised spatial audio for a surround-sound experience like no other, thanks to the Apple-designed H2 chip.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Was: $249

Now: $199 at Amazon

Save: $50 Overview: The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is a great choice if you're looking for a reliable pair of earphones suitable for music enthusiasts and commuters alike. More subtle than the larger AirPods Max, these iconically designed earphones are super portable with unmatched sound quality, and the active noise cancellation is industry-leading. You really get what you pay for. Key features: These second-generation AirPods Pro offer a more premium way to listen to music, stream YouTube videos, or indulge in binge-worthy podcasts. The best part is that it has built-in Siri to listen to your commands, touch controls to swipe for volume adjustment, and up to 30 hours of battery life. The AirPods Pro suction tips create a sound seal for full immersion and ultimate comfort levels too. Price history: The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) retails at $249, and the last time we saw it drop was in November 2022. This current price of $199.99 is the all-time lowest price that we've ever seen on Amazon. Price comparison: Amazon: $199.99 | B&H: $224.99 Reviews: When we tested the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), we gave them a 4.5 star rating, and found them to have mind-blowing efficiency in blocking outside noise, with rich and detailed sound quality. Our sister site, WhatHi-Fi described the AirPods Pro 2 as the "best-sounding AirPods" in its five-star review of the earphones.



Not interested in the second-generation Pro version? Take a look at these other fantastic deals on the standard Apple AirPods Pro.