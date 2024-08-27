The latest Apple event wallpapers give your homescreen a glow up

Apple’s Glowtime event invites could be teasing the iPhone 16.

Apple &quot;It&#039;s Glowtime&quot; event logo
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has announced its latest event taking place on 9 September, rumoured to mark the long-awaited announcement of the iPhone 16. In typical Apple style, things are predictably vague thus far, with a stylish promo poster featuring a swirling neon Apple logo and the cryptic tagline "It's Glowtime".

While we've still got a little while to wait before the highly anticipated event, you can get into the festivities with a set of free wallpapers inspired by the poster's vibrant design. The "It's Glowtime" backgrounds are likely all we're going to get until the big day – time to make your announcement predictions folks.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

