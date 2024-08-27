The latest Apple event wallpapers give your homescreen a glow up

Apple has announced its latest event taking place on 9 September, rumoured to mark the long-awaited announcement of the iPhone 16. In typical Apple style, things are predictably vague thus far, with a stylish promo poster featuring a swirling neon Apple logo and the cryptic tagline "It's Glowtime".

While we've still got a little while to wait before the highly anticipated event, you can get into the festivities with a set of free wallpapers inspired by the poster's vibrant design. The "It's Glowtime" backgrounds are likely all we're going to get until the big day – time to make your announcement predictions folks.

(Image credit: Apple)

Created by Basic Apple Guy, the free wallpaper designs are available in light and dark mode, compatible with the iPhone, iPad and Mac. Currently, there are two stylish options available – a standard black background with the glowing Apple logo, and a more abstract version featuring a closeup of the dynamic swirling design. You can download the custom wallpaper designs on the Basic Apple Guy's official website.

It's rumoured that the new iPhone 16 will feature a vertically aligned camera system while Pro and Max versions are likely to remain the same boasting minor tweaks like bigger screens. There's also talk of Apple Intelligence taking centre stage, with all four models set to be AI-compatible. Alongside the new iPhone, it's predicted that Apple may launch the Apple Watch Series 10 and two new AirPod variants.

It's Glowtime Wallpapers #AppleEventhttps://t.co/3x7PjUOT0E pic.twitter.com/vcLkKELlrlAugust 26, 2024

Rumours suggest that Apple has been working on a whole host of bizarre secret projects, from the Apple Car (R.I.P) to foldable phones, but its 'robot iPad' is arguably the most dystopian project by far. I'm pretty confident that we won't be seeing any of these make a debut at the upcoming Apple event, but until the 9 September, it's anyone's guess.

Where can I watch the next Apple event? While the official presentation will be taking place at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park, those of us without an invite can catch the live stream via the Apple website or on the Apple TV app.