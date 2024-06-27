Adorable patty branding shows its OK to be Flaky

The quirky design breaks with convention.

Flaky branding
(Image credit: Flaky)

Pasty shops don't tend to have the most exciting branding in the world. The big UK high-street brands like Greggs and the West Cornwall Pasty Company are ubiquitous but dull. But singer-songwriter Denai Moore is shaking that up with the launch of her Jamaican patty shop in East London.

Flaky is named after the texture of the pastry rather but also plays on an alternative meaning: someone eccentric, unconventional and perhaps a little unreliable. And the bright and bold identity and adorably playful illustrations delivers (see our guide to the most iconic brands and why they work).

Flaky branding (Image credit: Flaky)

