Adorable patty branding shows its OK to be Flaky

Pasty shops don't tend to have the most exciting branding in the world. The big UK high-street brands like Greggs and the West Cornwall Pasty Company are ubiquitous but dull. But singer-songwriter Denai Moore is shaking that up with the launch of her Jamaican patty shop in East London.



Flaky is named after the texture of the pastry rather but also plays on an alternative meaning: someone eccentric, unconventional and perhaps a little unreliable. And the bright and bold identity and adorably playful illustrations delivers (see our guide to the most iconic brands and why they work).

Flaky branding (Image credit: Flaky)

As well as her musical career, Moore has had success as a vegan chef and recipe book author. After launching the pop-up restaurant Dee’s Table, her next venture is Flaky, a Jamaican patty brand opening at Dalston Yard in the summer.

The brand identity is the work of Jess Joy. Jess describes the logotype on a "sum of disjointed and modular parts, celebrating the odd quirks and eccentricities of someone ‘who doesn’t function in society like everyone else’." The typography uses irregular sizes and shapes, reflecting the lack of uniformity in culinary ingredients, but it also connects to that alternative meaning of the word 'flaky'.

Flaky's branding adopts irregular type inspired by the non-uniform shape of ingredients (Image credit: Flaky)

The logo design is accompanied by quirky character illustrations featuring cheeky anthropomorphised patties, each with their own personality. These "embody a non conformist and contradictory state of being," Jess says. They're a delightful deviation from convention, and they fit in with the personality of Moore's other projects.

