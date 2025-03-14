Dove's new campaign wants to break you out of the selfie cycle

News
By published

#ShareTheFirst encourages us to get candid.

Dove ad
(Image credit: Dove)

Dove has launched a powerful new campaign inspiring women to embrace their candid beauty. Teaming up with singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha and a host of inspiring influencers, the thoughtful initiative challenges the pristine filtered fakery of social media, inviting us to #ShareTheFirst of our selfies to showcase our most authentic selves.

Known for creating some of the best adverts in challenging beauty standards and uplifting women, Dove's legacy as a progressive and empowering brand cannot be overlooked. Committed to fostering a world that makes "beauty a source of happiness, not anxiety," Dove's latest campaign demonstrates how advertising can be used as a valuable tool to evoke emotion and spark meaningful change.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Kotex ad
These 5 International Women's Day campaigns deserve the spotlight
Cheetos font
Design disaster or stroke of genius? The new Cheetos font is turning heads
SKIMS campaign featuring an oversized inflatable of Kim Kardashian
The disturbing fantasy of Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS campaign
AI generated images of a male creative director and a female parent
AI's gender bias is even worse than reality
Kellogg&#039;s ad
Brilliant or baffling? Designers are torn over the new Kellogg's billboards
Kiehl&#039;s typography advert which has slogans written in a pubic hair font
Kiehl's hits back at censorship with font made out of pubic hair
Latest in Branding
Dove ad
Dove's new campaign wants to break you out of the selfie cycle
Jaguar Type 00 in French ultramarine at Paris Fashion Week
The Jaguar rebrand has finally won me over after the Type 00 stole the show at Paris Fashion Week
Tesla Cybertruck
Why some Tesla owners are covering up the logo
Magnum billboards on a roadside
Magnum abducts our radio waves with ingenious sonic branding ad
Korean Air new logo in use
Korean Air rebrands for the first time since the '80s
Double Arrow plus Union Jack design for Great British Railways
The Great British Railways logo has a lot riding on it. Here's how it could look
Latest in News
DC Sonic the Hedgehog comic collaboration
Sega reveals first glimpse of the Sonic DC collaboration we never knew we needed
Tesla Cybertruck
Another day, another Tesla Cybertruck design fail
Dove ad
Dove's new campaign wants to break you out of the selfie cycle
Crayola crayons eight colours
Crayola's nostalgic limited edition packs bring back 'lost' colours retired since 1990 – plus a Million Crayon Giveaway
Jaguar Type 00 in French ultramarine at Paris Fashion Week
The Jaguar rebrand has finally won me over after the Type 00 stole the show at Paris Fashion Week
A close up photo of the new ASUS ProArt 8K monitor.
ASUS just revealed the first-ever 8K Mini LED monitor (but I think you should buy this 4K one instead)