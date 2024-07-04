Contraceptive brand banishes shame with empowering new packaging

Elmwood builds “a beacon for protection”.

Elmwood new visual identity for Opill
(Image credit: Elmwood)

In a major breakthrough for women's reproductive rights, the very first over-the-counter contraceptive pill has become available in the US. Commemorating the launch of Opill is a fresh visual identity that celebrates this “giant leap for women’s empowerment” with poise and pride.

Typically packaging design for women’s products falls victim to convention, echoing a history of pink-taxed products or minimalist sterile packaging designed for discretion. Opill breaks the boundaries with its bold design, asserting itself as a groundbreaking piece of history free from shame and secrecy.

