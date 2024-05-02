Skittles gets nonsensical in Gen Z flavoured brand refresh

By Natalie Fear
published

Elmwood creates a flexible design for the next generation.

Skittles rebrand
(Image credit: Skittles)

Skittles has embraced the nonsensical in a delightfully colourful brand revamp. The new look is bigger and brighter than ever, bringing the iconic taste of the rainbow into an exciting new era. Creating a refreshed foundation for immersive storytelling, the new look encapsulates Skittles' playful brand with flying colours. 

The best logos are an embodiment of the brand, and Skittles' new identity is no different, brimming with personality and vivid visuals. Encapsulating the brand's creative spirit, the fresh packaging and dynamic design are paired with a welcome dose of silliness, effortlessly blending Gen Z absurdity with a legacy of quirky design. 

Image 1 of 3
Skittles rebrand
(Image credit: Skittles)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles