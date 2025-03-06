Eventbrite has launched a vibrant new brand identity tailor-made to entice a new generation of live experience fans. With a focus on fostering real-world community events, Eventbrite's playful new look bursts with energy capturing a palpable spirit of exploration and joy.

In line with the best rebrands, Eventbrite's new look updates its identity without losing sense of the brand's ethos. With a new logomark, fresh colour palette and custom illustrations, the visual identity upgrade is the very spirit of dynamism, symbolising the company's passion for physically bringing people together in an increasingly digital age.

(Image credit: Eventbrite/BUCK)

Created by global design agency BUCK, Eventbrite's new identity transforms the live experience ticketing service into a catalyst for discovery, with immersive visuals that capture the company's diverse offerings. Central to the new look is 'The Path' – the brand's new mark that symbolises the "event journey, from discovery to memory-making." Simple yet flexible, the adaptable design takes on a multitude of characteristics, with "vibrant, delectable treats for the foodies, lush leafy patterns for plant lovers, dynamic musical instruments for live music fans, and colourful artistic swirls for creative souls."

(Image credit: Eventbrite/BUCK)

Eventbrite's signature orange logo was given a brighter revamp, with a fresh new shade bursting with energy. A new extended colour palette brings a sense of cohesion and depth to the rebrand with neon gradients and striking auras while new typography and custom illustrations introduce a contemporary playfulness to the overall design.

(Image credit: Eventbrite/BUCK)

“Eventbrite's refreshed brand is about movement, energy, and emotion," says BUCK's creative director Liron Eldar. "We wanted to create a brand system that doesn’t just stand out but actively pulls you in – like the feeling of being in a crowd or the anticipation of a great night out. The dynamic logo, high-energy color palette, and layered design elements all work in harmony to reflect the electric nature of live events, while being flexible enough to adapt to any experience that Eventbrite has to offer,” she adds.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Eventbrite/BUCK) (Image credit: Eventbrite/BUCK) (Image credit: Eventbrite/BUCK) (Image credit: Eventbrite/BUCK) (Image credit: Eventbrite/BUCK)

