Eventbrite’s vibrant rebrand revives the magic of live experiences

News
By
published

It’s made for the new generation of thrill seekers.

Eventbrite&#039;s rebrand
(Image credit: Eventbrite/BUCK)

Eventbrite has launched a vibrant new brand identity tailor-made to entice a new generation of live experience fans. With a focus on fostering real-world community events, Eventbrite's playful new look bursts with energy capturing a palpable spirit of exploration and joy.

In line with the best rebrands, Eventbrite's new look updates its identity without losing sense of the brand's ethos. With a new logomark, fresh colour palette and custom illustrations, the visual identity upgrade is the very spirit of dynamism, symbolising the company's passion for physically bringing people together in an increasingly digital age.

Image 1 of 5
Eventbrite's rebrand
(Image credit: Eventbrite/BUCK)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Cash App logo
Cash App's new brand guidelines make style guides fun
Dropbox brand guidelines site
Dropbox's new brand identity website puts boring style guides to shame
British Airways Club rebrand
British Airways turns the hidden beauty of flight paths into a clever new logo design
Eurovision 2025 logo
The new Eurovision logo has triggered a deep design debate
Wieden+Kennedy London logo reimagined
This agency's wild logo designs are a celebration of London's eclectic creative talent
The Obama Foundation rebrand
The Obama Foundation reinvents legendary font in future-forward rebrand
Latest in Branding
Eventbrite&#039;s rebrand
Eventbrite’s vibrant rebrand revives the magic of live experiences
Abrdn
Abrdn reverses much-mocked rebrand – but adds a different annoying quirk
PrettyLittleThing new logo 2025
PrettyLittleThing’s ‘luxury’ rebrand hides the ugly truth about unethical practice
Amazon and Beverly Hills Polo Club logos
Amazon slammed by judge in 'landmark' logo dispute ruling
Cash App logo
Cash App's new brand guidelines make style guides fun
Old and new Facebook Messenger logos
Meta's changed the Facebook Messenger logo at the worst possible time
Latest in News
ASUS Zenbook OLED deal
This ASUS Zenbook laptop has a smashing discount, now only $799.99
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 gets a wild new park design
Acclaim Entertainment logo
Acclaim Entertainment's revival is peak 90s nostalgia – but it needs the games to back it up
Honor MagicPad 2 review
The Honor MagicPad 2 is the first tablet I actually bought after reviewing it