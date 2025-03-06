Everyone loves to hate Meghan Markle's branding – but her approach is better than you think

News
By
published

There's a lot to applaud here.

Meghan Markle As Ever
(Image credit: Karwai Tang via Getty Images / As ever)

Of course, Meghan Markle is attracting criticism for her Netflix lifestyle show – along with the series of branding missteps she's made along the way. Criticism ranges from her resolution to put herself at the centre of her brand, to copycat logo design. But while the critics are as impassioned as ever when talking about the ex-royal, they're missing the key positive element of her branding – consistency of design and approach.

It's brave of Meghan to put herself at the centre of a lifestyle brand, when she is such a magnet for vitriolic criticism. And she isn't just starring in the content itself, it's also her use of design that reflects 'her' – using her own handwriting for multiple iterations of wordmark and logo, for example, and with the handcrafted feel of the designs. Sure, they may not be in contention for the best logo award, but the designs are pretty, geared well towards her target market and have personal elements running through them, like the hummingbirds in the As Ever logo. She knows what she's selling, and she's packaging it well – if you're into it, great, if not then move along.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
As Ever and Porreres Coat of Arms logo comparison
Meghan Markle faces logo design dispute with unexpected opponent
As Ever website
Meghan Markle's classy rebrand shines in its simplicity
Walmart new visual identity
Walmart’s refresh attracted criticism – but designers loved it
WTA logo
Critics have missed the point of the WTA's "generic" rebrand
McDonald&#039;s billboard
From McDonald's to Kellogg's: Why are so many brands ditching their logo?
PrettyLittleThing new logo 2025
PrettyLittleThing’s ‘luxury’ rebrand hides the ugly truth about unethical practice
Latest in Branding
Oreo logos
Turns out Oreo's had 12 logos since 1912, and they're a beautiful ride through design history
Meghan Markle As Ever
Everyone loves to hate Meghan Markle's branding – but her approach is better than you think
Eventbrite&#039;s rebrand
Eventbrite’s vibrant rebrand revives the magic of live experiences
Abrdn
Abrdn reverses much-mocked rebrand – but adds a different annoying quirk
PrettyLittleThing new logo 2025
PrettyLittleThing’s ‘luxury’ rebrand hides the ugly truth about unethical practice
Amazon and Beverly Hills Polo Club logos
Amazon slammed by judge in 'landmark' logo dispute ruling
Latest in News
Oreo logos
Turns out Oreo's had 12 logos since 1912, and they're a beautiful ride through design history
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic helps power Sega to the top as the most highly rated games studio
An Apple MacBook Air M3 on a table
Apple's new MacBook Air colours mark the end of an era
Meghan Markle As Ever
Everyone loves to hate Meghan Markle's branding – but her approach is better than you think
Image from Disney Snow White remake
Disney should own Snow White’s character design backlash
Glastonbury Festival 2025 poster
The new Glastonbury Festival poster falls flat with forgettable retro design