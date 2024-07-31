How brands can make the most of the Olympics

The Olympics is a golden marketing opportunity because it is one of the few great-unifying events in our ever-splintered media landscape. These kind of 'mass appeal' events are increasingly rare this day and age, but the Olympics transcend sports; blending human achievement, national pride and compelling narratives that captivate millions (and it has some pretty great branding of its own, like the the many brilliant Olympic logos).

Here are five ways brands can leverage the Olympics to enhance their marketing strategies and achieve unparalleled engagement, even without a formal partnership.

Patriotism is back

One of the most powerful aspects of the Olympics is the emotional resonance it creates, especially in terms of national pride. Brands have a prime opportunity to lean into this sentimentality, highlighting inspiring personal stories of athletes and what their achievements bring to their countries. In an era where patriotism has seen a decline in the West, the Olympics offer a refreshing opportunity to reignite a sense of pride in one’s country, values, and history. This means creating content that not only showcases the athletes' journeys but also connects these stories to the brand’s narrative in a way that celebrates national achievements and unity.

Look to the Past

Reflecting on successful past Olympic campaigns can provide inspiration and direction. For example, P&G’s “Thank You, Mom” campaign in the 2010 and Coca-Cola’s “Share A Coke” campaign in 2012 are prime examples of how brands have harnessed the spirit of the Olympics. Beats by Dr. Dre’s 2012 campaign, where they handed out free headphones to athletes, is another great example. Even though the “ambush marketing” campaign sparked controversy as it was considered to be a breach by the IOC, the lesson here is that sometimes it pays to break the rules. These campaigns were successful because they were timely, emotionally resonant, and creatively aligned with the Olympic ethos.

Stay flexible, be responsive

No Silver Lining: McKayla Maroney unimpressed at London vault finals I NBC Sports - YouTube Watch On

The dynamic nature of the Olympics means that unexpected moments of triumph, surprise, or controversy can arise at any time. Brands must stay flexible and be ready to react to these key moments in real-time. This could mean celebrating an unexpected gold medal win, addressing a significant event that captures global attention, or even capitalising on viral moments. Quick, responsive marketing can amplify a brand’s presence and relevance, tapping into the heightened emotions and conversations surrounding the Olympics. A great example of this was during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, when gymnast, McKayla Maroney, famously scowled, leading to the internet naming the moment “McKayla is not impressed”. Many brands jumped on the bandwagon and seized the moment, including Dr. Pepper.

Zag where everyone zigs

In a crowded marketplace where many brands are vying for attention during the Olympics, it's crucial to stand out. To achieve this, brands should look at the common themes and strategies that others are employing and find a unique angle. This could involve innovative content formats, unexpected partnerships, or leveraging niche sports and stories that are less covered.

A perfect example of this is the story of Bandit Running. The brand Bandit Running created the "Unsponsored" campaign, responding to athletes' frustrations with big brands getting recognition for gear athletes wore, even though those brands weren't their sponsors. Bandit Running provided athletes with unbranded merchandise, allowing them to perform without inadvertently giving away free marketing.

Be true to you (your brand)

Host the World | Olympic Games | Airbnb - YouTube Watch On

Understanding your brand’s identity and how it fits into the broader Olympic narrative is key. Picture yourself in your customer’s shoes and consider their perspective on the Olympics. What aspects of the Games resonate most with them? How can your brand’s values and messaging align with these elements? By deeply understanding your audience's connection to the Olympics and how they perceive your brand, you can craft campaigns that not only capture attention but also foster a deeper emotional connection with your brand in a way that is truly organic to your value proposition.

An excellent example is AirBnB. Airbnb's "Host the World" campaign during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Recognising that travel and cultural exchange are central to both its brand and the Olympic spirit, Airbnb encouraged users to list their homes and share their local experiences with visitors from around the world. This campaign resonated deeply with the Olympic audience by aligning Airbnb's core values of hospitality, community, and cultural exchange with the global unity celebrated at the Olympics (note: don't take a leaf out of Nike's book – see the advert that's been so controversial right here.