I can't believe this Olympic athlete's cheese photos aren't AI

'Gymnast hugs a giant piece of parmesan' certainly sounds like a text prompt.

Giorgia Villa with cheese
Because who doesn't enjoy a refreshing brick of cheese between workouts? (Image credit: Gabriele Seghizzi)

Brand and athlete partnerships are nothing new. From Michael Jordan and Nike to, er, Gary Lineker and Walkers, we've seen countless sports celebrities rake in the dough by agreeing to be photographed looking like they really like some product or other. But just when you think you've seen it all, here comes an Olympic gymnast embracing a giant parmesan.

Social media users have discovered that Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa is an ambassador for Parmigiano Reggiano (which proudly calls itself "The only parmesan"), and some of the imagery that has emerged from the partnership is... quite something. There are several ways that brands can make the most of the Olympics, and having a gymnast do the splits atop multiple wheels of cheese is certainly one of them.

