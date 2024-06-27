The Brand Impact Awards 2024 judging panel revealed

News
By
published

Discover the esteemed panel for this year's edition of our prestigious branding awards.

Brand Impact Awards 2024
(Image credit: Future)

With just over three weeks left to get your entries in, we’re delighted to announce our expert judges for this year's Brand Impact Awards. Our esteemed panel is packed with world-class expertise from top global agencies such as Landor & Fitch, Wolff Olins, Turner Duckworth, and R/GA; leading independent studios including DesignStudio, DixonBaxi, Ragged Edge, and Taxi Studio; and client-side brand specialists from Southbank Centre, Shelter, Mattel, Vodafone and more.

Image 1 of 5
Brand Impact Awards 2024 judges
(Image credit: Future)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Nick Carson
Nick Carson

Nick is a content strategist and copywriter. He has worked with world-class agencies including Superunion, Wolff Olins and Vault49 on brand storytelling, tone of voice and verbal strategy for global brands such as Virgin, Pepsi and TikTok. Nick launched the Brand Impact Awards in 2013 while editor of Computer Arts, and remains chair of judges. He's written for Creative Bloq on design and branding matters since the site's launch.

Related articles