The Brand Impact Awards 2024 judging panel revealed

With just over three weeks left to get your entries in, we’re delighted to announce our expert judges for this year's Brand Impact Awards. Our esteemed panel is packed with world-class expertise from top global agencies such as Landor & Fitch, Wolff Olins, Turner Duckworth, and R/GA; leading independent studios including DesignStudio, DixonBaxi, Ragged Edge, and Taxi Studio; and client-side brand specialists from Southbank Centre, Shelter, Mattel, Vodafone and more.

Between them, they provide a powerful cross-section of knowledge, from highly focused sector- and craft-specific expertise to broad-church branding prowess – to ensure we celebrate the very best work in every category. Visit the BIA website to learn more about the judges and the browse the awards categories.

Our judges, which include Creative Bloq's editor, Georgia Coggan, and deputy editor, Rosie Hilder, will be looking for projects that have a strong, compelling, appropriate idea at their heart, are beautifully and consistently crafted across every touchpoint and stand head and shoulders above the rest of their market sector. Don't miss out on the opportunity to put your best branding work in front of our world-class panel and potentially win a covetable BIA Mallet, new for 2024. Entries close at midnight (BST) on 19 July 2024.