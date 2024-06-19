"Design can be an enormous force for connection": a day in the life of design director Christian Cabrera

Christian explains how he transforms large spaces into exciting and unique experiences.

Based in Washington, Christian Cabrera is design director at G&A, an internationally recognised experience design leader in the brand and museum spaces. He believes that Western countries over-prioritise individual expression, and neglect the role of design to foster social cohesion – something which I asked him about when I sat down with him recently as part of our Day in the life series.

Christian has built experiences for high-profile projects including the Chicago Architecture Center, Capitol Visitor Center and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum. Here's more about his daily life...

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

