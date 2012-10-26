Extreme Halloween pumpkin carving!

Walking Dead is just one of many images carved into pumpkins by the Maniacs. Image © Maniac Pumpkin Carvers LLC 2012

Want to make a bold design statement this Halloween? You could do worse than be inspired by the Maniac Pumpkin Carvers, aka Brooklyn-based artists Marc Evan and Chris Soria. Maniac Pumpkin Carvers is a full creative art studio that specialises in elaborate pumpkin art, and have clients including Honda, Yahoo, and the BBC.

Yoda pumpkin may not be scary but it's awesome! Image © Maniac Pumpkin Carvers LLC 2012

Designs that they have painstakingly etched, scooped, and carved into the outer walls of the traditional Halloween fruit include Munch's The Scream, Yoda, King Kong and Mr Burns from the Simpsons, but they will take on any project to create an unique festive lantern.

We're sure you'll agree Evan and Soria have taken pumpkin carving to new levels of creativity, and the studio produces their stunning designs for parties and events, as well as offering live demonstrations of their art. The orders for Halloween 2012 have been flooding in for the last two months...

Co-founder Marc Evan at work. Image © Maniac Pumpkin Carvers LLC 2012

The unique Maniac designs are made from locally grown fruit from an organic farm not far from Evan and Soria's childhood home. The pumpkins are pre-treated with an all-natural solution and carved within 24 hours of delivery to ensure that the lantern is fresh on arrival - despite being perishable like all Halloween pumpkins, with proper care they can last for two weeks or longer.

Watch this! The Maniac Pumpkin Carvers at work...

What do you think of the Maniac Pumpkin Carvers' work? Have you designed any extreme pumpkins?