Forget astrology, find out your font personality

Are you a Gen Z Calibri or a Comic Sans boomer?

Three font personalities: the words Boomer, Gen X and Millennial in three different fonts
(Image credit: Future)

I know people who ask for the star sign of any new acquaintance as this detail can give them some quick insight into a person's personality. But perhaps they should really be asking 'what's your font'? Adobe Acrobat, one of the best PDF editors, thinks we all have a font personality, and it's just revealed yours in its series of font personality cards.

Just as zodiac signs unveil the essence of one's character (according to Adobe), these font personality cards "hold the key to discovering your typographic kindred spirit", from the creative allure of Lobster to the practical charm of Arial. "Let these font horoscopes illuminate your path and empower you to embrace the font persona that speaks to your digital identity," Adobe suggests. So which font are you? Check out the character of 13 well-known typefaces below.

Image 1 of 13
Adobe Acrobat font personalities
(Image credit: Adobe)

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

