Model goes viral with video of fonts as fashion styles

Anyone who's a fan of typography knows that fonts have their own personalities. But are those personalities strong enough to translate to fashion styles? That was the challenge given to a TikTok fashion influencer, who may have just nailed what some of the most famous typefaces would wear, or what fonts would look like as outfits (see our pick of the best free fonts to get the look for less).

The American model Wisdom Kaye is apparently the "best dressed man on TikTok" according to Vogue. And he manages to continue to live up to the claim while taking on challenges from his followers to create styles based on different themes, often based on popular movies.

His biggest challenge to date has been to "style fonts". That is, to create looks inspired by some of the best known typefaces. "How am I supposed to style text," Kaye asks in the video, before doing just that. And, incredibly, the outfits look good – even for the much-mocked Papyrus and Comic Sans.

The result is one of Kaye's most popular videos yet, picking up over 19 million views so far. People have doubts about some of the looks, however. Comic Sans looks too sharp some say. Surely it stole it's threads from Wingding's closet? Others suggest that Arial would really dress the same as Helvetica, just with counterfeit labels.

