Model goes viral with video of fonts as fashion styles

News
By
published

I would totally wear Franklin Gothic.

Anyone who's a fan of typography knows that fonts have their own personalities. But are those personalities strong enough to translate to fashion styles? That was the challenge given to a TikTok fashion influencer, who may have just nailed what some of the most famous typefaces would wear, or what fonts would look like as outfits (see our pick of the best free fonts to get the look for less).

@wisdm8

♬ original sound - Wisdom Kaye

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles