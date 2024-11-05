These could be the biggest typography trends of 2025

From variable fonts to kinetic type, Wix predicts the font design trends that will shape the next year.

A typography trend for 2025
(Image credit: Eylon Malkevich)

We're rapidly approaching the end of the year, so surely it's about time we had some analysis of typography trends for 2025? Well, the website builder platform Wix is here to do just that, announcing its top 10 typography trends for the new year.

I know what you're thinking – more Y2K, right? Yep, 'Y2K' is indeed on the list of trends for what must be at least the 3rd year running (maybe it just never went away). 'Retro revival' is on there too (surely Y2K would be part of that) but more intriguing is what Wix describes as "bespoke typefaces with feeling". That's a font design trend I can get behind.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

