Motor racing circuit art drives design forward

Motor racing has design at its core, from the aerodynamics of the vehicles to the treatment of the team liveries; vintage posters to the construction of the race tracks. The classic circuits are as instantly recognisable to the F1 fanatic as the drivers, and it's these simple and evocative shapes that have been utilised by Linear Edge to create these modern and minimal pieces of wall furniture design.

Linear Edge's sculptures, made with high quality Baltic birch and laminate, include historic circuits Monte Carlo, Spa-Francorchamps, and Laguna Seca amongst many others - plus the company will create any race track you wish. We love the beauty and simplicity of the designs, which subtly reflect the speed and glamour of Grands Prix.

The materials are laminated together before being precisely cut, and come with Velcro mounting strips to allow you to mount the tracks without putting holes in the wall. If you can't stretch to a sculpture, The Linear Edge has also created coasters to ensure you don't suffer from slippery surfaces on race day.

See more at Linear Edge's website.

