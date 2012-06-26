Guess the designer desktop!

Here's how it works: we've featured a selection of images of a mystery artist's desktop, accompanied by a set of clues. All you have to do is guess who it belongs to...

Clue 1: Helping hands

Tiny vinyl toy keeping me company while I work...

Clue 2: Cup of tea

I always have a cuppa on the go. Fuels my day.

Clue 3: Pantone Book

Good for matching colour, like my tea colour.

Clue 4: Pens and stuff

Always handy, especially when I need to write something.

Clue 5: New sketch book

I always finish a sketch book every month. So, here's the latest one and I'm nearly done...

So, did you manage to guess the mystery designer?

Matt JOnes of Lunartik

Matt JOnes is director of Lunartik.com and full-time artist and toy designer. JOnes is also the producer of "Lunartik in a Cup of Tea" vinyl toys (as seen in image 1 above).

JOnes on his desk..."My workspace is very small and tidy meaning less room for clutter. It has a nice smell of Mr Sheen."

Thanks Matt!

You can see Matt's latest creation 'The Art of Tea' in our 20 inspiring design toys for your desk article.

Well done if you managed to guess the designer. Make sure you come back next week for another desktop challenge!