January 2013 (#236)

In our cover feature this issue, Facebook's global head of brand design, Paul Adams, outlines 10 social design secrets that you can use to build your audience

Elsewhere in the magazine, Martin Cooper reports on Adobe’s round-table event which discussed how open standards are stepping up to meet the challenges faced by today’s designers. In our tutorial section, Bootstrap creator Mark Otto explains how to get started with the frontend toolkit, Rachel Andrew introduces the new PHP framework, Laravel, and we learn how to make a whack-a-mole-style game with KineticJS. Plus:

  • Part 3 of our content strategy series
  • How to create perfect infographics
  • Joe Johnston on contextual design
  • How to make an HTML newsletter
