Buzzfeed comes down on AI news outlet over similar logo

Trending Now’s director sees it as a “good omen”.

Buzzfeed is going toe to toe with fellow news website Trending Now over a similar logo design – issuing a cease and desist notice to the AI news aggregator. Trending Now's new logo features a bent arrow pointing upwards from left to right, which Buzzfeed alleges is a copyright infringement on its own identity.

There are no strict rules to design a logo but most would agree that standing out from the competition is a must. Tackling the worlds of digital journalism, both sites inhabit the same field, but whether the alleged similar logos cause confusion among readers remains to be seen.

