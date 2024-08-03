Buzzfeed comes down on AI news outlet over similar logo

Buzzfeed is going toe to toe with fellow news website Trending Now over a similar logo design – issuing a cease and desist notice to the AI news aggregator. Trending Now's new logo features a bent arrow pointing upwards from left to right, which Buzzfeed alleges is a copyright infringement on its own identity.

There are no strict rules to design a logo but most would agree that standing out from the competition is a must. Tackling the worlds of digital journalism, both sites inhabit the same field, but whether the alleged similar logos cause confusion among readers remains to be seen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now you'd probably like to see a side-by-side comparison of the logos in question, but with the team over at Press Gazette receiving a cease and desist from Buzzfeed for simply showing the design, I'm going to air on the side of caution. You can see it for yourself on the Trending Now website (just don't tell Buzzfeed I sent you).

While the composition of the logos is similar, Buzzfeed's red and white colourway stands out against the monochromatic black and white palette of the Trending Now logo. It's not the first instance of this arrow motif appearing in a logo design, as the Google Trends emblem features a similar ascending arrow shape.

According to Press Gazette, Trending Now's managing director Joe Newton agreed that the two sites have "very similar logos". Despite the cease and desist letter, Newton sees the dispute as a "good omen" – a sign of the "power and importance of Press Gazette’s circulation." Trending Now is yet to offer an official counter to the notice, but Newton claims “We’re looking into this issue and will be replying to them in due course.”

The ascending arrow motif of Buzzfeed's trademarked logo (left) can also be seen in the design of the Google Trends logo (right). (Image credit: Buzzfeed/Google)

For more logo news, check out the London Museum logo backlash that's stirred up a 'fowl' response from locals. If you're after more design disputes, take a look at the Starbucks legal battle over a “nearly identical” marijuana dispensary logo.