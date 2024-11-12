Download resources for ImagineFX 247

ImagineFX 247 celebrates the art of D&D from the last 50 years.

To download the accompanying files for ImagineFX issue 247, head to this link and click download. If you've missed this issue or other editions of ImagineFX, start a subscription.

Below you will find the videos that accompany this issue.

Larry Elmore showcases his process for fantasy art

Follow along with Larry Elmore, as he demonstrates his process for drawing stunning fantasy art, like our D&D cover image, in part one of the series.

Follow along with Larry Elmore, as he demonstrates his process for drawing stunning fantasy art, like our D&D cover image, in part two of the series.

Follow along with Larry Elmore, as he demonstrates his process for drawing stunning fantasy art, like our D&D cover image, in part three of the series.

Conjure up magical illustrations

In this video Daria Anako shows you how to use Procreate to add magical elements to your art.

Paint an epic battle scene

Watch and follow along as Thomas Elliott shows his process for using graphite and paint to create stunning sci-fi battle scenes.