The MTA has unveiled a brand new map for the NYC subway, and while some commuters are a little hesitant about the change, design fans are delighted by the new look. The new map has been praised for its bright colours and graphic appeal, doing away with the divisive 'spaghetti diagram' map created by Michael Hertz in 1979.

The best map designs are typically bold, bright and simple, but that doesn't mean they can't be stylish too. Taking inspiration from the beloved NYC subway map design of the late 60s, the new map has an underlying retro feel that expertly balances traditional design with clean contemporary visuals.

Say hello to a new subway map! Today, the MTA unveiled a new subway diagram that provides riders with essential travel information in an easily readable, bright, and orderly manner.Check it out on digital screens in stations, and as it rolls out on train cars over the next… pic.twitter.com/M7OxqL4YQ1April 2, 2025

Taking a modern approach, the new NYC subway map features a less literal interpretation of the routes, which some have criticised for its geographical inaccuracy (although let's face it, Hertz's design wasn't 100% accurate either). The new look takes cues from the equally divisive 1972 map designed by Massimo Vignelli which proved unpopular with commuters but was widely praised by designers, leading Vignelli to become one of the most famous graphic designers of the modernist movement.

"It's Vignelli's revenge," one user claimed on the r/transit subreddit. "This looks so clean and well-designed," another chimed in. Over on X, design fans shared more praise, with one user writing "Long overdue. I’m glad it’s inspired by the iconic 1972 Vignelli map. Beautiful design always makes lives better," while another added, "The NYC subway map is like pornography to me."

Hertz's 1979 design vs the MTA's new 2025 map. (Image credit: MTA)

