Apple gets the green light to design the iPhone of its dreams

News
By published

And it's all thanks to the EU.

iPhone 13 render
A fan-made render of a future iPhone (Image credit: Ben Geskin)

For years, Apple fans have speculated about Apple's ultimate vision for the iPhone. The black glass slab hasn't changed a whole lot over the years, except for getting bigger and losing a few buttons and ports (who can forget Apple describing its decision to remove the headphone jack as 'courageous'?)

People have long suspected that Apple would love nothing more than to produce a full wireless iPhone, one without a charging port at all. It was always believed that EU regulations, which strong-armed Apple into adopting USB-C in 2023, wouldn't let this happen. But according to new reports, this is no longer the case. Could we be a few short years away from a world in which our best camera phone is entirely portless?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
iPhone 17 Air concept
The iPhone 17 Air makes no sense to me
iPhone SE 4 render
Apple's radical iPhone SE shake-up could mark the end of a design era
iPhone 17 renders
Tell us what you think of the iPhone 17 design
iPhone 17 Pro render
The iPhone 17 line up just keeps getting weirder
iOS 19 concept
Apple's dramatic iPhone homescreen redesign is long overdue
Apple&#039;s iPhone 16e
The iPhone 16e has an annoying hidden design flaw
Latest in Product Design
iPhone 13 render
Apple gets the green light to design the iPhone of its dreams
Tesla Cybertruck
Another day, another Tesla Cybertruck design fail
Several iPhone models getting larger in size
Apple no longer makes an iPhone I actually want to buy
Lots of Tesla Cybertrucks in a parking lot
Can we finally admit the Tesla Cybertruck was a total design fail?
Nintendo Switch 2 concept
The Nintendo Switch 2 design just got a lot more interesting
An Apple MacBook Air M3 on a table
Apple's new MacBook Air colours mark the end of an era
Latest in News
iPhone 13 render
Apple gets the green light to design the iPhone of its dreams
GIMP
Want to learn GIMP for free? This tutorial page is the perfect place to start
Lilo &amp; Stitch Snow White poster
It's hard to describe how hilarious these Lilo & Stitch Disney mashup posters are (seriously, Stitch as Cinderella is all kinds of genius)
GIMP logo on a gradient background
After 20 years, GIMP could finally be the free Photoshop alternative I hoped for
MacBook deals
Save $600 on a MacBook Pro with my pick of the best 3 Mac deals right now
Yahoo billboard
Yahoo's tsunami billboard is all kinds of horrifying