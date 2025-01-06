Apple's radical iPhone SE shake-up could mark the end of a design era

The last of the small phones is finally growing up.

iPhone SE 4 render
A fan-made render of the 'iPhone 16E' (does the 'E' stand for 'enormous'?) (Image credit: ZozoGx via Reddit)

Most tech companies would never get away with selling a phone with an eleven year-old design, but then again – but Apple isn't most tech companies. The 'beloved' huge-bezelled, home-buttoned design of the iPhone SE has been around since the iPhone 6. But all signs are pointing to it finally disappearing in 2025.

According to rumours, Apple is set to do away with the home button, finally giving the iPhone SE 4 a notch and full-screen design. And if the newly rumoured name of the device is anything to go by, the device could mark the end of an era in more ways than one. As our best camera phones roundup shows, phones just keep getting bigger.

