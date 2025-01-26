I wish the Nintendo Switch 2 didn't look quite so serious

News
By
published

Shouldn't Nintendo consoles look like they'd be fun at parties?

Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Typical. I've been reporting on rumours of the Nintendo Switch 2 (or as we thought it might be called, Nintendo Switch Pro [or Super Nintendo Switch]) for over three years, and the thing gets announced while I'm on holiday. That means I'm playing catch-up, and only just setting eyes on the thing. And while most of the gaming community seems fairly satisfied with the glimpse we've been given on the Switch 2, I can't help but feel disappointed.

We've already covered the specs of the souped-up Switch sequel, but I want to talk about the branding and design. In its championing of personality and fun, Nintendo has always stood out from the competition from an aesthetic perspective, but that sense of joyful rebellion feels missing here.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

Related articles