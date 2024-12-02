It feels like the branding world has been talking of nothing else since Jaguar's rebrand a couple of weeks ago. For anyone who missed it, Jaguar has changed one of the world's most popular car logos and launched a mixed case wordmark, logo and typeface with a striking new campaign, which contained no actual cars.

And now, ahead of the official launch at Miami Art Week at 1am UK time (luckily, some of the Creative Bloq team will be up), pictures of Jaguar's new electric concept car have been leaked.

The new car is what I imagine Barbie and Action Man would come up with if asked to create a car. It's got the masculine energy of Action Man without the camo and well... it's very, very pink. I'm not saying that's a bad thing by the way, that's just the vibes I'm getting. Let's just say, if Ken were a secret agent he would probably drive this car.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jaguar) (Image credit: Jaguar) (Image credit: Jaguar)

The car brand teased an image of the same car in blue recently, which controversially has no rear window. That's right. You literally cannot see through the back of it. Instead, it has a camera and digital mirror setup. I don't think I'm the only one who doesn't really get how that will work, though I'm sure Jaguar has thought it through. Just like it thought through its rebrand and advert that didn't include any cars... no wait. I'm sure it's all part of a grand plan, culminating with tonight's announcement.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jaguar) (Image credit: Jaguar) (Image credit: Jaguar) (Image credit: Jaguar)

The iconic symbol of the 'growler' is nowhere to be seen, and has been replaced by the 'leaper' logo of a jaguar as well as the new wordmark. The car itself has a giant bonnet, in the style of Lady Penelope's FAB1 from Thunderbirds, and the memes have of course, already started.

I think I've identified the new customer demographic for Jaguar pic.twitter.com/ZkCYpBe8j7December 2, 2024

There's also what looks like a pop-out section, James Bond style, which is probably where the cameras sit, potentially as a replacement for standard wing mirrors.

More details will be revealed in just a few hours, so watch this space. And in the meantime, if you want more on this story, read why one branding expert thinks Jaguar's made a mistake. Or how Audi's new logo is proving almost as controversial as Jaguar's.