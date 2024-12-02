The leaked new Jaguar concept car looks like it was a Barbie x Action Man collab

And you literally can't see out the back.

Jaguar concept car in pink
(Image credit: Jaguar)

It feels like the branding world has been talking of nothing else since Jaguar's rebrand a couple of weeks ago. For anyone who missed it, Jaguar has changed one of the world's most popular car logos and launched a mixed case wordmark, logo and typeface with a striking new campaign, which contained no actual cars.

And now, ahead of the official launch at Miami Art Week at 1am UK time (luckily, some of the Creative Bloq team will be up), pictures of Jaguar's new electric concept car have been leaked.

Jaguar concept car in pink
(Image credit: Jaguar)
Jaguar concept car in pink
(Image credit: Jaguar)

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

