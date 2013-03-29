What Google would have looked like in the 1960s

Your search may take a little longer than usual...

Ever wanted to know what Google would have been like in the 1960s? Well, wonder no more, as web design agency mass:werk have created Google60 - a creative reimagining of Google Search (or Gabby Ontology Operated Grader and Linguistical Extrapolator as they like to call it) in the style of AMC’s Mad Men.

The Mad Men parody lets you use the search tool as if you only had access to a IBM System/360 mainframe. You're able to choose whether you'd like Google60 to seach for text, images or general news for your search term. Be warned; the image option takes a while.

This is one for you serial procrastinators out there. Web designers, creatives and any Mad Men fan will love this little project - we've found ourselves staring at the search results for hours!

See for yourself on the Google60 website.

