10 free 'soaked stains' Photoshop brushes

Nathan has been a graphic designer for 10 years, and offers several other free packs on his website.

Digital artists are always on the lookout for new tools, especially free Photoshop brushes, to help them make a memorable mark. So its welcome news that graphic designer Nathan Brown has released 10 free brushes that should help you do just that.

Working under the moniker Graphic Monkee, Nathan describes his latest gift as a pack containing "10 stains that are soaked through paper", which can be used to "add texture to logos and lettering or any other digital art".

The 'stains' can be used individually, or combined to make denser marks.

This is not Nathan's first pack of free brushes. Head over to his website and you'll find a windblown watercolour brush set and noisy canvas patterns.

To see more of Nathan's work, and enjoy more of his free offerings, head over to Graphic Monkee now.

Like this? Read these!