How to get your art featured at an official Star Wars exhibition

“Art Awakens” is an exciting new program for Star Wars fans old and new, across the country to revitalise creativity

Here at Creative Bloq, we are counting down the days to Star Wars: The Force Awakens' release and are super-excited to share an opportunity that many of you who know how to draw might have missed.

This November, LucasFilm is celebrating the latest installment of its seminal franchise in style, with a three-day exhibition at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles, featuring top professional and emerging contemporary artists.

All new original pieces will be auctioned off in the name of Star Wars: Force for Change to benefit UNICEF Kid Power, which gives kids the power to save lives.

In addition to this incredible exhibit, the guys at LucasFilm have teamed up with HP to inspire amateaur artists and give them the chance to be featured alongside the pros.

If you haven't heard about this opportunity, read on, because you could be in for the chance of having your work judged by Disney, Lucasfilm and the legendary visual effects house Industrial Light & Magic.

Calling all fans old and new

Art Awakens is a new program for Star Wars fans old and new across the country to revitalize creativity by "Bending the Rules" of the Force, themed around a galaxy far, far away.

This all kicks off with the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Fan Art Contest. The contest was launched in August, but you still have time to submit with the deadline of 11 October.

What do you need to do?

It's pretty simple. Click here for the official page, sign up to Tumblr and create a Star Wars: The Force Awakens themed piece of artwork – you must be over the age of 18 and a US citizen (sorry UK-based artists!)

What do you win?

Five lucky winners of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Fan Art Contest will have their art featured in the professional gallery exhibit.

The winners will also have the opportunity to be flown out to Los Angeles to attend the VIP opening night, among other prizes from HP.

In addition, an HP "Bend the Rules" Award will be granted to one of the five grand prize winners upon completion of a questionnaire with the highest score in the Innovative Use of Technology category. The HP Bend the Rules Award winner will receive an HP Notebook Computer to help them push the boundaries of art and creativity.

Remember, you have less than a month to go! So, get involved.

