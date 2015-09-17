15 free Star Wars: Force Awakens icons

With less than a hundred days until the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, excitement is starting to reach boiling point. Artists are expressing their love for the space saga with plenty of beautiful tributes, including this latest wave of flat designs by Filipe de Carvalho.

Filipe is no stranger to the world of flat designs, having already created simple icons for characters from the original trilogy. But as a giant fan of all things Star Wars, he couldn't help but make designs based on clips from the upcoming blockbuster.

Even though the impending film is shrouded in secrecy, Filipe has successfully everybody's essence in the appropriately named Star Wars: The Flat Awakens. From droids to Jedi, they're all free for you to download right now.

BB8

Kylo Ren

Star Wars Stormtrooper

Star Wars Luke

Star Wars Flat

Star Wars Flat

Star Wars Flat

Star Wars Flat

