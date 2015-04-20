Star Draws: illustrator creates weekly Star Wars tribute

Liam Brazier will be drawing 52 Star Wars portraits over the course of a year

Set to return to our screens in December of this year, the excitement for Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens is building. With the most recent trailer released just days ago, the countdown has truly begun, with artists, illustrators and designers all joining in on the fun.

One such illustrator is London-based Liam Brazier, whose 'Star Draws' project sees him creating a Star Wars portrait every week until the release of Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens. "That's 52 characters to do, in no particular order," he explains.

"To keep me, and maybe a fellow fan or two sane until the new film delights us all/destroys the internet with the combined spite of shattered childhoods!" Having already focused on Chewbacca, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Lando Calrissian, we can't wait to see the rest of the Star Draws series.

