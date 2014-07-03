Free flat design Star Wars icons to download today

You can download the Star Wars icon designs for absolutely free

There's a huge divide in opinion when it comes to flat design. However, that's not the case when it comes to one of the best designs in sci-fi movies - Star Wars. Filipe Carvalho has encapsulated his love of the franchise with these free Star Wars icon designs.

"Obviously, I'm a Star Wars fan, so I wanted to pay a tribute to something I really love," explains Carvalho. "As I'm a copywriter, the Star Wars' universe that I was introduced in my childhood has inspired me to create great and passionate stories that can capture the public's eye and heart."

"Flat Design, with it's simple visual approach, enabled the non-professional-art-director-me to produce some illustration work, so, this was my chance to give something back to the saga. So, this is how I ended up putting my heart and soul into this project."

Download the Star Wars flat design icons for free here.

What do you make of these icon designs? Let us know in the comments box below!