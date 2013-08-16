Imagine FX reveals the top 100 fantasy artists

The world's best-selling magazine for digital artists, ImagineFX has been celebrating seven years of amazing artwork and informed tutorials by asking its readers to vote on their favourite artists of all time. The results were all in - and they may raise a few eyebrows!

Along with legendary artists such as Brian Froud and Frank Frazetta are today's cutting edge digital artists, such as leading Pacific Rim concept artist Keith Thompson and comic book legend Jim Lee. The full list, along with exlcusive interviews with the artist, have been compiled into a collector’s supplement, which comes free with issue 100 of ImagineFX.

Prizes to be won

This special celebratory issue features a look back over seven years of the magazine’s history, plus readers vote on their most-loved covers.

Pick up a copy and you could also be in with a chance of winning a sketchbook of original artwork by some of the world’s leading comic and fantasy artists, including Charles Vess, Stanley Lau and Greg Manchess. Find out more here.

Unique tutorials in issue 100 come from some of the magazine’s highest rated artists, including new art and instruction from Raymond Swanland, Dan LuVisi, Jason Chan, Marta Dahlig and Genzoman.

ImagineFX issue 100 is available in stores from today, or order online at here.

Digital editions are available for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch here. ImagineFX 100 is also available on Android devices via Google, Zinio and Nook.