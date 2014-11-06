Learn to sketch human and animal anatomy

Learning to draw? Then check out this great guide

Want to learn how to draw human and animal anatomy? Then we have the perfect read for you. Anatomy Essentials is a special collection of easy-to-follow workshops from the pages of ImagineFX, the world's leading magazine for digital artists.

This 226-page edition will explain the basics of drawing human anatomy and lead you through, step by step, how to draw hands, faces, arms, legs, hips, torsos and more – for both animals and humans. There's even a free disc including videos, brushes, hi-res images and more to help you learn.

Whether you're an absolute beginner or keen to hone existing skills, this is the guide for you. Get your copy today!