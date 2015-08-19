New Drew Struzan Star Wars poster revealed

Drew Struzan has long been a Creative Bloq and ImagineFX favourite. Having created some of the most iconic film posters of our time, from Blade Runner to Back to the Future and Indiana Jones – Drew has made a legacy for himself that marks him as (probably) one of the most recognisable illustrators of the 20th Century.

This status is perhaps due to him being Steven Spielberg's favourite artist, who once decreed Drew to be the only artist allowed to render his infamous alien, ET.

This years D23 expo finally uncovered Drew's latest work for the franchise, despite his apparent retirement, and sadly this may be the only promotional work he does for The Force Awakens.

Here it is in all it's glory (and the inclusion of Han Solo for the first time in 32 years!)...

Image © LucasArts, Disney and Drew Struzan

“Artists don’t grow old, they just keep on learning,” he reminds us, and dispite being the grand old age of 68, he is certainly still going strong.

Having been the behind every single Star Wars poster since the franchise began - it's only natural that this years' ancipated installment, The Force Awakens, should have it's very own Drew Struzan art.

And here is the logo-free version Drew posted on his Official Facebook page...

Image © Drew Struzan, LucasArt and Disney

The poster is currently not to be released outside of the Disney expo, so fingers crossed it is actually released. If not, we are just eternally thankful we got to see some official Drew Struzan art for the new film!

Words: Alice Pattillo

