As a James Bond fan, I'm thrilled Amazon is taking over

News
By
published

What could possibly go wrong?

James Bond gunbarrel
(Image credit: EoN Productions)

Look, I get it. James Bond is a beloved franchise with a storied history of over seventy years. Sure, the quality of the films themselves has varied since 1962's Dr. No, but the series stands apart from other intellectual properties on account of its prestige and, yes Britishness. Bond isn't Marvel. Bond isn't even Star Wars. Bond is a unique proposition that has managed to weather decades of political and cultural change. It's a timeless brand that has given us some of the best films, best songs and best movie posters of all time. So it's no surprise that Barbara Broccoli and EoN Productions' decision to sell creative control of the series to Amazon has been described by many as a death sentence for 007.

I'm a huge Bond fan; an aficionado of the spends-too-much-time-on-the-fan-forums variety. And on those forums, the mood is bleak. The general feeling is that after years of proper stewardship, the Bond brand is, for the first time, in unsafe hands. But I'm here to tell them, and you, that everything is going to be ok! Because I'm personally delighted that Amazon has taken over. What's that? You want to know five internet-friendly reasons why? Of course.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An island in the sea promoting BuzzFeed Island social media platform
BuzzFeed thinks its new social platform can save social media. Why am I not convinced?
Sonic x DC comic collab artwork
The Sonic x DC collab shouldn't work... but it's surprisingly brilliant
Title image
Print and broadcast have died. What's a creative to do?
Penguin Jane Austen Book covers
We need to talk about those controversial new Jane Austen book covers
AI generated images of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, including himself as a gladiator for some reason, made using Meta&#039;s &#039;Imagine Me&#039; AI feature
Facebook dumps fact checkers; the internet responds
X logo overlaid over Twitter logo
10 brands that really need to rebrand in 2025
Latest in Entertainment
James Bond gunbarrel
As a James Bond fan, I'm thrilled Amazon is taking over
Monster Hunter Wilds; a bearded man eats meat
Monster Hunter Wilds is 'easy' – but why is that a bad thing?
Pokémon Day live blog
LIVE: It's Pokémon Day! Join us for unmissable announcements, Poké-deals, and general fun
An alleged AI-generated image in Call of Duty Black Ops 6
"There’s a fine line between utility and laziness”: fans clap back at Call of Duty's AI confession
Lion King CGI: Simba
Technicolor's closure takes down MPC, The Mill and Mikros Animation – but is AI the answer?
Monster Hunter Wilds review; knights with large weapons fight a massive monster in grassy field
Monster Hunter Wilds review: a new open-world design feels fresh and exciting
Latest in News
Peppa Pig
3 creative questions Peppa Pig animators face after bombshell pregnancy announcement
James Bond gunbarrel
As a James Bond fan, I'm thrilled Amazon is taking over
The text, &#039;lowest price&#039; sits next to a press shot of the Samsung Frame TV, all on a yellow background.
This 42% saving on the Samsung Frame TV is staggering
Monster Hunter Wilds; a bearded man eats meat
Monster Hunter Wilds is 'easy' – but why is that a bad thing?
Shot from Netflix show Running Point
Christian university takes offence at Netflix’s raunchy new show
iPhone 17 renders
Tell us what you think of the iPhone 17 design