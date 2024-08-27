Capcom's rarest retro fighting game is coming back, and I couldn't be happier

The new Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will feature Power Stone (finally).

Capcom Fighting Collection 2; anime characters fight
(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom has just announced Capcom Fighting Collection 2, and I couldn't be happier. Having exhausted countless remasters and revised versions of Street Fighter the iconic publisher is finally delving into its second tier of classic games, and this includes Power Stone and Power Stone 2.

The last time I played the Power Stone duo was on PSP (as remakes in the Power Stone Collection), but it's heritage as one of the best games on Dreamcast cemented it in my memory, and I'll be picking up a copy of Capcom Fighting Collection 2 just for this inventive brawler. If you're new to this retro game, it's a vibrant, beautifully animated arena fighting game where everything can be weaponised and features the kind of splashy anime visual design Capcom was renowned for in the 90s.

