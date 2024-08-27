Capcom's rarest retro fighting game is coming back, and I couldn't be happier

Capcom has just announced Capcom Fighting Collection 2, and I couldn't be happier. Having exhausted countless remasters and revised versions of Street Fighter the iconic publisher is finally delving into its second tier of classic games, and this includes Power Stone and Power Stone 2.

The last time I played the Power Stone duo was on PSP (as remakes in the Power Stone Collection), but it's heritage as one of the best games on Dreamcast cemented it in my memory, and I'll be picking up a copy of Capcom Fighting Collection 2 just for this inventive brawler. If you're new to this retro game, it's a vibrant, beautifully animated arena fighting game where everything can be weaponised and features the kind of splashy anime visual design Capcom was renowned for in the 90s.

The new Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025, which is quickly becoming one of the best retro consoles for experiencing older games. It'll also be released on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Below are the other games in the collection, but for me, it's all about Power Stone.

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Project Justice

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein