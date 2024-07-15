The Nintendo Switch Prime Day offers that are already live

Prime Day is upon us (it starts officially on 16-17 July) and as usual, we'll be scouting out the best Nintendo Switch deals the internet has to offer over the next few days. Now, we're not expecting big savings. The Switch remains so popular that we hardly ever see big discounts on it, even with rumours of the Nintendo Switch 2 hotting up.

We do, however, sometimes see bundle offers or savings on Switch accessories, and we'll be posting these here as and when they come in.

For more Prime content, don't miss our Apple Prime Day deals live blog or our Best Buy iPad M1 Prime Day offer.

The best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $10: The Nintendo Switch Lite is still really popular and the lowest price we've ever seen was $184.99 for this console. So $189.99 is still a decent price.



Price check: $199 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con: $299.99 $269 at Amazon

Save $20: The standard Switch console doesn't usually get discounted much and this is the lowest price we've seen on this gray Joy-Con iteration. This version doesn't seem to be readily available elsewhere, either.



Price check: $299 at Target