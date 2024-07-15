The Nintendo Switch Prime Day offers that are already live
Including savings on the Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition.
Prime Day is upon us (it starts officially on 16-17 July) and as usual, we'll be scouting out the best Nintendo Switch deals the internet has to offer over the next few days. Now, we're not expecting big savings. The Switch remains so popular that we hardly ever see big discounts on it, even with rumours of the Nintendo Switch 2 hotting up.
We do, however, sometimes see bundle offers or savings on Switch accessories, and we'll be posting these here as and when they come in.
The best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals
Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 $189.99 at Amazon
Save $10: The Nintendo Switch Lite is still really popular and the lowest price we've ever seen was $184.99 for this console. So $189.99 is still a decent price.
Price check: $199 at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con: $299.99 $269 at Amazon
Save $20: The standard Switch console doesn't usually get discounted much and this is the lowest price we've seen on this gray Joy-Con iteration. This version doesn't seem to be readily available elsewhere, either.
Price check: $299 at Target
Nintendo Switch OLED: $379.99 $349.99 at Amazon
This Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition previously dropped to $329 in November 2023. So it may be worth waiting, but if you simply need this Switch right now, this is still a decent price.
Live updates
If it's games you're after then Best Buy has a decent sale on at the moment. You can get Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for $39.99 (save $20) and Immortals Fenyx Rising Standard Edition for $9.99 (save $20).
If you don't mind a refurbished Switch, then Target has an offer for you. You can get a Switch OLED in the Mario Red Limited Edition for $324.99, that's a $25 saving on the usual price.
Get the Nintendo Switch OLED (refurbished) for
$324.99 $349.99 at Target
Welcome to our Nintendo Switch Prime Day live blog! I'm Rosie Hilder and I'll be here for the next hours or so to bring you the best Nintendo Switch deals that are currently around (don't worry, someone else will be taking over after an hour, and we'll be blogging right through Prime Day). Why should you trust us? We've been covering Switch deals for years, and know how to sniff out an offer. We'll also be letting you know whether we think it's worth holding on to Prime Day proper or whether you should click 'add to basket' now.
