This retro Piglet game is a Hundred Acre Hellscape

News
By
published

It's giving major Silent Hill vibes.

Piglet&#039;s Big Game screenshot
(Image credit: Doki Denki Studio/Disney Interactive Studios)

Gaming in the early 2000s was a completely different world compared to the hyper-detailed AAA releases we're used to nowadays. Retro game consoles brought us janky gameplay and questionable graphics tinged with an unintentionally creepy nostalgia, and nothing demonstrates this better than Piglet's Big Game.

Made for the PS2, Piglet's Big Game was a 2003 'adventure' game loosely based on the cinematic masterpiece Piglet's Big Movie. Despite its wholesome Disney origins, the game was more akin to a Silent Hill-esque hellscape thanks to its bleak environments and terrifying soundtrack, leading it to become the internet's latest unexpected gaming obsession.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles