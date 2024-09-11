Save on the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro this week only

Gamers, students, or anyone who streams content – this deal applies to you. This week only, you can save £30 on NVIDIA Shield TV media players and unlock the benefit of 4K HDR streaming quality, plus a Dolby Vision experience for only £104.99 (down from £134.99). If you're after the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro, then expect to pay £189 £159.99 directly from NVIDIA and other UK retailers until September 15, 2024.

Whether you're a Netflix binger or a hardcore gamer, the NVIDIA Shield TV offers anyone the opportunity to level up their streaming and gaming setups, with AI-enhanced upscaling. The NVIDIA Shield TV is compatible with most streaming services, including Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, as well as NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service, GeForce NOW. This enables users to transform their phones, laptops, and tablets into a powerful PC gaming rig with a refresh rate of 120 FPS, and from the comfort of practically anywhere.

GeForce NOW boasts over 1,500 supported titles for console-free cloud gaming, and it also offers immersive Dolby Atmos sound, with Google Assistant built-in too for a premium experience. Interested? We have all the details on this deal for you below. But if you're looking for a quality display for all types of creative work, might we suggest taking a look at the best monitors for graphic artists as well as the best laptops for game development.

Todays best NVIDIA Shield TV deal

NVIDIA Shield TV / TV Pro

Was: £134.99 / £189.99

Now: £104.99 / £159.99

Save: £30 Overview: If you're seeking maximum quality when it comes to streaming content, then you'll want to invest in an NVIDIA Shield TV device. Essentially like an Amazon Fire TV stick, the Shield provides access to an array of streaming platforms but in AI-enhanced 4K HDR quality, and with ultra-vivid imagery. It also allows access to the GeForce NOW cloud gaming service (monthly subscription required) and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Key features (Shield TV Pro): Processor: NVIDIA Tegra X1+ | GPU: 256-core | RAM: 3GB | Video Quality: 4K HDR Ready | Audio: Dolby Audio (Digital, Plus, Atmos) | OS: Android 11.0 | Storage: 16 GB (expandable) | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 | Ports: Gigabit Ethernet / HDMI 2.0b / 2xUSB 3.0 (Type A) | Dimensions: 9.800 cm x 15.900 cm x 2.593 cm | Weight: 250 g | Remote: Included Release date: 2015 (originally) 2019 (updated) Price history: Despite its 9-year lifespan, we rarely see any major price cuts on the NVIDIA Shield which is a testament to its upheld quality. Units became sparse due to the pandemic, but now you can pick one up easily from various retailers. Current price: Amazon: £159 | Very: £159.99 Review Consensus: We have yet to review the NVIDIA Shield TV or TV Pro model for ourselves, but our sister site TechRadar has endorsed it as a top-notch streaming box in a glowing 5-star review, and Tom's Guide had similar praise. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

