Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets delayed again, but when it looks this good I can wait

News
By
published

New trailer revealed.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been in development for years, and was originally meant to release 2012 before being dropped, then resurrected with a 2021 release date, and now it's 2024 and has been delayed by a further two months. But, Stalker 2 will now release 20th November for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

