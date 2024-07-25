Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets delayed again, but when it looks this good I can wait

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been in development for years, and was originally meant to release 2012 before being dropped, then resurrected with a 2021 release date, and now it's 2024 and has been delayed by a further two months. But, Stalker 2 will now release 20th November for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Seriously, however, after many years of delays I can wait a couple of months longer, and if the final game lives up to its promise, this could set a new benchmark for graphics and design in gaming. It's making good use of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver some of the most impeccably detailed textures I've seen, as well as the latest motion capture and photogrammetry techniques. Developer GSC Game World also has a weird brag about its custom teeth tool, which means every character's smile is unique. Indeed, the game is even said to be using Nvidia ACE, the character text-to-speech AI pipeline.

In a press release Yevhen Grygorovych, Game Director at GSC Game World said about the delay: “We know you might be tired of waiting, and we truly appreciate your patience. These two additional months will give us the chance to fix more “unexpected anomalies” (or simply “bugs”, as you call them). We are always grateful for your ongoing support and understanding - it means the world to us. We’re just as eager as you are to finally release the game and for you to experience it for yourself.”

Ahead of release, Stalker 2 will get a Developer Deep Dive in association with Xbox, which will go live on the 12th August, and will feature a mix of never-before-seen content, including behind-the-scenes interviews, new gameplay footage, new locations and a full video walkthrough of a story quest. Visit the GSC Game World's website for the latest news.