The PS5 Pro is back to its lowest UK price - but it won't last long

And there seems to be only one retailer offering this deal.

PS5 Pro deal
I think everyone unanimously agreed that the PlayStation 5 Pro console was far too expensive with its steep $699 / £699 price tag when it first launched back in November. Thankfully, there's a £40 discount on the console right now over at Argos in the UK, which softens the blow just a little bit. With this deal, you can get the latest PlayStation 5 Pro for only £659.99 for a limited time.

This might not seem like a very big discount worth getting too excited about, but it's more than generous for such a recently released next-gen console, which is also by far the most powerful one on the market. There are a few points to mention, however, and I'm by no means trying to talk you out of this deal – but keep in mind that the Pro version of the PlayStation 5 is digital only, and there is no disc version for gamers with physical collections. The only solution is to purchase a separate disc drive from Sony, which will set you back an extra £99.99.

PlayStation 5 Pro Digital Console
PlayStation 5 Pro Digital Console: was £699.99 now £659.99 at Argos

Save: £40

Overview: The best deal on the best console (sorry Xbox fans). The PlayStation 5 Pro is a god-tier console with advanced ray tracing and super sharp AI-enhanced image clarity with PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). We're confident that this latest price cut won't hang around for long.

Key features: Storage: 2TB | CPU: AMD Ryzen Zen 2 with 8 cores / 16 Threads| GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based | RAM: 16GB GDDR6 |Display: Support for 8K TVs, 60Hz and 120Hz displays | Storage expansion: M.2 NVMe SSD slot; external via USB | Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x Ethernet, 2 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A

Release date: November 2024.

Price history: This is the lowest price ever in the history of the console. It sounds dramatic, but it's true.

Price check: £695 at EE | £699 at Currys

Review Consensus: We're yet to get our hands on the PS5 Pro, but we absolutely loved the original PS5 console when we tested it back in 2022 (and gave it 5 stars, which we rarely do). For a verdict on the Pro model, our sister sites below can offer some expert opinions.

TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | GamesRadar+ ⭑⭑⭑⭑

