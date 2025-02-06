I think everyone unanimously agreed that the PlayStation 5 Pro console was far too expensive with its steep $699 / £699 price tag when it first launched back in November. Thankfully, there's a £40 discount on the console right now over at Argos in the UK, which softens the blow just a little bit. With this deal, you can get the latest PlayStation 5 Pro for only £659.99 for a limited time.

This might not seem like a very big discount worth getting too excited about, but it's more than generous for such a recently released next-gen console, which is also by far the most powerful one on the market. There are a few points to mention, however, and I'm by no means trying to talk you out of this deal – but keep in mind that the Pro version of the PlayStation 5 is digital only, and there is no disc version for gamers with physical collections. The only solution is to purchase a separate disc drive from Sony, which will set you back an extra £99.99.

Additionally, the super-powered specs of the PS5 Pro are only really noticeable if you have the right hardware to view it on, such as an 8K resolution monitor, or at the very least a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Take a look at our guide to the best monitors for graphic artists if you need pointing in the right direction.

Get a PlayStation 5 Pro at the lowest UK price

PlayStation 5 Pro Digital Console: was £699.99 now £659.99 at Argos Save: £40 Overview: The best deal on the best console (sorry Xbox fans). The PlayStation 5 Pro is a god-tier console with advanced ray tracing and super sharp AI-enhanced image clarity with PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). We're confident that this latest price cut won't hang around for long. Key features: Storage: 2TB | CPU: AMD Ryzen Zen 2 with 8 cores / 16 Threads| GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based | RAM: 16GB GDDR6 |Display: Support for 8K TVs, 60Hz and 120Hz displays | Storage expansion: M.2 NVMe SSD slot; external via USB | Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x Ethernet, 2 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A Release date: November 2024. Price history: This is the lowest price ever in the history of the console. It sounds dramatic, but it's true. Price check: £695 at EE | £699 at Currys Review Consensus: We're yet to get our hands on the PS5 Pro, but we absolutely loved the original PS5 console when we tested it back in 2022 (and gave it 5 stars, which we rarely do). For a verdict on the Pro model, our sister sites below can offer some expert opinions. TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | GamesRadar+ ⭑⭑⭑⭑



The PlayStation 5 Pro is a superb next-gen console, and plenty of gamers are thrilled with not only the specs but the sheer horsepower of this unit. If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade or take the plunge into PlayStation then today is the day – as we don't know how long this deal will last for.