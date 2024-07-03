Whisper it, but A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead could be the year's creepiest game

The story trailer for new horror game A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, based on Paramount Pictures’ hit movie franchise, just could be one of the creepiest things I've seen this year. Developer Stormind Games, which created cult survival horror Remothered: Tormented Fathers, has perfectly pitched its horror-verse.

Horror in games is hard to craft and design, the recently released Still Wakes The Deep hit a high (read my deep dive into how The Chinese Room designed its watery horror world) and showed how this genre can really land when handled properly. A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead developer, Stormind Games, has the track record to succeed.

In A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, launching later this year on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, players will take on the role of Alex, "a young college student suffering from asthma and her boyfriend as they navigate a treacherous, apocalyptic world filled with nightmarish creatures" says the press release.

As with Still Wakes The Deep, this new horror game focuses on narrative and atmosphere, and places the unique idea of audio as the enemy at the heart of the game design - a single noise can give your location to the creatures hunting you. Until we see more, hopefully with a glimpse into how the world is being created and designed, take a look at the in-game screens below.

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)