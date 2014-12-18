Kristopher Kowal and Joshua Davis to speak at Generate NY 2015

We're excited to announce that Kristopher Kowal and Joshua Davis will be speaking at our conference, Generate, on 17 April 2015 in New York.

Kristopher Kowal is activation director and Joshua Davis is media arts director and – together at SubRosa – they build physical experiences for public space using digital tools.

SubRosa is a strategy-led design and innovation practice that helps organizations explore, learn and grow. The company believes in being well-informed and meaningful in every action. They are craftsmen, conjurers, and dreamers.

Speaking about their Generate talk, Kowal and Davis explained: "We're seeing more and more brands wanting to move beyond the screen to build physical experiences, in public space, that engages the anonymous passerby. These physical activations use digital tools and practices that connect with the user in space to create spectacle but also tie into web/social platforms for sharing."

This past year they have created some great activations with Adobe and Adobe MAX, NikeLab 21 mercer store SOHO, Phantogram and SXSW, Diplo and Facebook, Target and Hello Kitty, to name a few.

In their session they'll walk through some of the processes and outcomes of these projects.

