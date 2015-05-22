Enviable workspace is packed full of inspiration

My studio is located in Western Massachusetts, US. Though I hesitate to simply call it an 'art studio' – because it’s more like a mad scientist's lab. I surround myself with all sorts of inspirational and terribly distracting things.
I have a love for objects that are old. And often rusty and dirty. Peeling paint and chrome surfaces are practically a prerequisite. I like to build bizarre things with them. Robots, guitars, motorcycles and bicycles. (The cars stay in the garage but they, too, are old and rusty.)
My method of creation is to find a bit of this and a bit of that, and make something unique and, to my eye, beautiful. Things full of character and the all-important mojo.
And here's the interesting thing: the same applies to my art. It's a bit of this and a bit of that. A texture here, a paint-stroke there. This area flat and graphic, this area rendered and slick – adding mojo one flick of the brush (or stylus) at a time.
I'm a tinkerer at my very core and this is my utopia.
Words: Scott M Fischer
Scott M Fischer is a renowned book illustrator and cover artist for publishers including Penguin Books and Harper Collins. He's also known for his work on series such as Halo, Harry Potter, Star Wars and the TRON franchise.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine issue 120.
