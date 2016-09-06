10 alternatives to Gotham

Originally a commission for GQ magazine, Tobias Frere-Jones' Gotham has become one of the biggest typographical success stories of the past decade. Released through H&FJ (now Hoefler & Co.) in 2000, it got a particular boost as the typeface of choice for Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, not to mention gracing countless movie posters, corporate identities and more.

Inspired by architectural lettering from mid-20th century New York, Gotham has a uniquely American edge that sets it apart from its more European-flavoured counterparts.

It's also enormously versatile as a typeface, when taking into account its nine weights (thin, extra light, light, regular, book, medium, bold, black and ultra), each of which comes in italics, as well as narrow, extra-narrow and condensed widths.

Of course, because Gotham is so good, it's everywhere – but don’t despair, there are plenty of credible alternatives when it comes to geometric sans serifs, whatever your budget.